Miami Dolphins Star Jaelan Phillips Returns His Alma Mater To Surprise A Few Lucky Students
CORAL GABLES — Miami Dolphins linebacker and former Miami Hurricanes first-round pick Jaelan Phillips returned to his alma mater and made a surprise visit for the Donna E. Shalala Music Reach Program participants at the Frost School of Music.
Phillips was one of the best edge rushers to come out of the 2021 draft. He is now manning the middle in the pros, but he racked up accolades and was selected to All-America First Team by AFCA and Walter Camp and All-America Second Team by FWAA and the Associated Press in his lone season with the Hurricanes. Moreover, he also had another passion that the University of Miami could aid in. Phillips is a proud alumnus of the Frost School of Music.
The Frost School of Music holds a special place in Phillips's heart, as does music. The program aided his passion that developed way before he was recruited to UCLA. His family is also filled with world-class musicians, including himself. Now, he giving back to the program with his foundation.
"The University of Miami means so much to me," Phillips said. "It really changed my life and put me in the position where I am at today. Really blessed to be back at the Frost School of Music. It's one of the music schools in the whole world, and I was super honored to be able to be a part of the school for the short time I was here."
" [Jaelan Phillips foundation] provides studio time and musical lessons to underserved youth, really all over the country, mainly focused in California and then out here in Miami. This is the first program that we're running in Miami, and being a Frost School music alum, I had to tie it back into the school and provide mentorship and music lessons to underserved youth in Miami-Dade county. That's kind of how it came about, um, really honored to even be able to partner with them, and I'm really excited to see the impact that is making on the kids."
Phillips spent time with the students, some of whom had no idea who he was. It was the best part of the day. Phillips watched, tapped, and nodded along while the students worked on chasing their dreams. He admired their tenacity and provided some tips here and there, and they listened with open ears.
Phillips's time back in Coral Gables also allowed him to reflect. Professional athletes already deal with so much that balancing out passions can be hard. The star linebacker knows this well, and giving back to the program allows it to be a full circle moment for him.
"Football and music have always been my two biggest passions. People know me as a football player, but what many don't realize is that music is just as big a part of my life. Being able to return to where I learned so much and now be able to mentor students who share that same passion for music is a full-circle moment for me. I want to help the next generation of musicians chase their dreams just like I did."
Phillips also talked about how music has helped him with injury recovery. The star player dealt with two critical injuries in back-to-back seasons. In 2023, he particularly tore his ACL, and in the fourth game last season, after working his way all the back to being healthy, he tore his achilles.
"Music is the soundtrack to life," Phillips said. "So, like anything I'm doing, just having music makes my day better every day."
"Overall, doing really well. Obviously, it's brutal to have to go back to back years and seasons with many injuries. So obviously I love the game and want to be out there as much as I can, so it really sucked to have to deal with that, but my mental is good, my body's feeling great and I'm really just getting ready for next year."
The Miami Dolphins and the NFL are gearing up for the NFL Draft. Like Phillips, the Hurricanes have another possible first-round pick this year with quarterback Cam Ward. Both will begin preparing for training camp as the pro football season is quickly approaching.
About The Jaelan Phillips Foundation:
Founded by Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, The Jaelan Phillips Foundation is dedicated to empowering underserved communities through education, mentorship, and opportunity. A proud University of Miami alumnus, Phillips is passionate about giving back to the community that has supported him throughout his journey. More information is available atwww.jaelanphillipsfoundation.org.
About the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami
Established in 1926, the highly acclaimed Frost School of Music at the University of Miami is one of the top music schools in the world. In addition to being recently recognized as a top music business school by Billboard magazine, the Frost School is listed as a top music school by Downbeat Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, InTune Magazine, Musical America Worldwide, Niche, College Factual, and U.S. News and World Report, among others. Students choose to attend the school for its innovative and dynamic curriculum; real-world opportunities in the US and abroad; award-winning, highly regarded faculty; access to local Latin music record labels, festivals, and artists; and its state-of-the-art campus in Miami, one of the top music cities in the world.
Students who attend the Frost School benefit from its “THIS AND” approach to education thanks to its priority on combining traditional concentrations with cutting-edge programs that equip students with the artistic, technological, promotional, and entrepreneurial skills needed for success in today's world. Referred to as the Frost Method®, this unique approach enables students to become well-rounded musicians and industry professionals. Around the world, Frost School alumni are known as being “Frost Built,” a term that’s become synonymous with the music artist, educator, researcher, or industry professional of the future who is ready to realize their professional passions, establish themselves as a leader, and make real contributions to society - thanks to their multidisciplinary education.
More information on the Frost School is available at frost.miami.edu.