Cam Ward Drawing Comparison to Patrick Mahomes
Cam Ward looks to be a lock for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and ESPN's Louis Riddick believes he has similar rights to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"I said my comp for Cam Ward because the way he plays, he reminds me of Patrick," Riddick said on NFL Live. "He reminds me of Mahomes with how he can be unconventional. He can throw the ball from all different types of weird angles and then put a bunch of horsepower on it when he needs to."
There is a reason they call it the Cam Ward experience. Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).
That alone should be enough to convince the Tennessee Titans to lock down that pick. Riddick believes that just that potential alone should get the city and team excited about the future.
"To me, if someone was telling me 'hey that's maybe what you are getting, I would be pretty damn excited," Riddick said. "Now, I'm not saying I'm exactly right, but that's my bet that Cam Ward will have that kind of impact and play that style of football in Tennessee if they happen to select him No. 1."