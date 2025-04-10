Cam Ward Drawing Comparison to Patrick Mahomes

All Hurricanes

Cam Ward looks to be a lock for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and ESPN's Louis Riddick believes he has similar rights to Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Justice Sandle

Sep 27, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the football as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Wilfried Pene (91) attempts a tackle during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
"I said my comp for Cam Ward because the way he plays, he reminds me of Patrick," Riddick said on NFL Live. "He reminds me of Mahomes with how he can be unconventional. He can throw the ball from all different types of weird angles and then put a bunch of horsepower on it when he needs to."

There is a reason they call it the Cam Ward experience. Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).

That alone should be enough to convince the Tennessee Titans to lock down that pick. Riddick believes that just that potential alone should get the city and team excited about the future.

"To me, if someone was telling me 'hey that's maybe what you are getting, I would be pretty damn excited," Riddick said. "Now, I'm not saying I'm exactly right, but that's my bet that Cam Ward will have that kind of impact and play that style of football in Tennessee if they happen to select him No. 1."

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

