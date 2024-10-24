Miami Golf Wins Mercedes Benz Collegiate Championship; First Alert: October 24, 2024
The Miami Golf team traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee earlier this week to compete in the 2024 Mercedes Benz Collegiate Championship at Cherokee Country Club.
The ladies were looking for their first top-three finish and overall win of the season to spark momentum ahead of next week's Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables.
The team responded with a wire-to-wire victory, leading after rounds one, two and three, securing their first top finish of the year by five strokes.
Sophomore Rebekah Gardner secured the win on the final day, shooting a team-best 69 (-2) on Tuesday afternoon. She and freshman Cloe Amion Villarino finished tied for seventh on the weekend with an overall score of two over par. The Canes had five different players in the top 20 and shot an overall score of ten over par for the tournament.
The ladies will look to build off their victory next week home at the Hurricane Invitational, an event they won last year.
Hurricane Schedule:
Soccer: Miami @ Syracuse; 7:00 p.m. EST | Syracuse, NY | ACC Network Extra | Live Stats, Watch
Hurricanes Results:
No games scheduled on October 23rd, 2024
Did You Notice...
- Junior Raquel Gonzalez was the runner up in the ITA Regional Final. She will compete in the 2024 NCAA Singles Championship in Waco, Texas next month.
- During the aforementioned Mercedes Benz Collegiate Championships, Sophomore Cloe Amion Villarino made a hole in one on the 183-yard par three at the second hole on Monday en route to her top-ten finish this week.