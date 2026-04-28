Who Will Miami Target for Their Next Athletic Director?

The Dan Radakovich era for Miami Athletics will end on June 1st, and the Canes will now be on the national market to see who will best fit to bring their athletics program into the future.

They will have a hard task, as in the five years as the Canes' athletics director, Radakovich expanded many avenues for the Canes. TV viewership ranked among the strongest in the ACC, while making key hires in football and basketball to turn both programs around.

Basketball reached its first-ever Final Four in 2023, and women's basketball advanced to its first Elite Eight that same year, while six Hurricanes captured NCAA individual national championships during his tenure.

"Dan came to us with an outstanding track record,' University of Miami President Joe Echevarria said. "I've enjoyed working with him as we’ve rebuilt and advanced Miami Athletics during an incredibly transformative time. Dan is a person of high character and has been an invaluable thought partner. I will continue to seek his advice and counsel going forward and wish him and his family all the best in what comes next."

Radakovich couldn't be prouder of his work, but the biggest question now is who is going to be next?

"Serving the University of Miami again has been an absolute privilege," Radakovich said. "This place means everything to me, and I'm proud of what our student-athletes, coaches and staff have accomplished together. The program is in a great place, and it's the right time for fresh leadership to shape what comes next."

Rumors have already started about who is leading the charge, first with Michael Yormark, CEO of Roc Nation Sports and former President/CEO of the Florida Panthers. However, around the country, people don't believe he would be best for the job in an athletic sense.

Money-wise, he would be great for sponsorships and the business side of deals, but the Hurricanes also want someone who is money-savvy with NIL and who could work best in that field with these teams that need money. However, fans of the Hurricanes would want more than just that.

Radakovich was a part of the Hurricanes system, going to school and graduating from the program. He bled orange and green, and someone similar to that who understands what it takes for the Canes to get back to those national heights in all sports is the ideal key.

A national search is underway. In his place, the current deputy directors, Brian Baptiste and Rachelle Paul, will serve as co-leaders reporting directly to President Echevarria.

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