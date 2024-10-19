Miami Volleyball Shuts Out Syracuse; First Alert: October 19, 2024
The University of Miami volleyball team (12-6, 3-4) swept the Syracuse Orange (12-7, 0-7), in a dominant 3-0 fashion on Friday night in the Women’s Gym.
The Hurricanes claimed 36 kills, 56 digs, 10 blocks and seven aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with 11 kills and four blocks, while senior Ashley Carr tallied five blocks and five kills.
Miami will face Boston College on Oct. 20 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Hurricanes Schedule
Football: No. 6 Miami vs. Louisville | Live Stats
How To Watch No. 6 Miami At Louisville, Week 8 College Football TV Schedule
Swimming and Diving: at Florida State
Cross Country: at Wisconsin Pre-Nationals | Live Stats
Hurricanes Results:
Volleyball: Miami 3, Syracuse 0
