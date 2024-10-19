All Hurricanes

Miami Volleyball Shuts Out Syracuse; First Alert: October 19, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes Volleyball celebrating a victory against Syracuse.
Miami Hurricanes Volleyball celebrating a victory against Syracuse. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The University of Miami volleyball team (12-6, 3-4) swept the Syracuse Orange (12-7, 0-7), in a dominant 3-0 fashion on Friday night in the Women’s Gym.

The Hurricanes claimed 36 kills, 56 digs, 10 blocks and seven aces. Junior Flormarie Heredia Colon led the team with 11 kills and four blocks, while senior Ashley Carr tallied five blocks and five kills.

Miami will face Boston College on Oct. 20 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Hurricanes Schedule

Football: No. 6 Miami vs. Louisville | Live Stats

How To Watch No. 6 Miami At Louisville, Week 8 College Football TV Schedule

Swimming and Diving: at Florida State

Cross Country: at Wisconsin Pre-Nationals | Live Stats

Hurricanes Results:

Volleyball: Miami 3, Syracuse 0

We'll Leave You With This:

Also From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

Cam Ward Calls His Quarterback Play So Far This Season "Mid"

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for Louisville On SI's Matt McGavic

Miami's Conference Play X-Factor: Simeon Barrow Jr.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes related: TwitterFacebookInstagram, and Youtube

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/All Things Canes