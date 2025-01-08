Miami Women's Tennis Enters 2025 Ranked No. 23; First Alert: January 8, 2025
The University of Miami women’s tennis team placed No. 23 in the ITA Preseason Top 25 Coaches Poll as announced Monday morning.
This is the 22nd time in the last 23 years the Hurricanes open the season as a top-25 team in the ITA rankings.
Miami, coming off a 13-8 (8-4 ACC) record in 2024 and a trip to the Sweet 16, is one of eight ACC teams in the top 25. The Hurricanes are joined by No. 3 Stanford, No. 6 North Carolina, No. 9 Virginia, No. 11 Duke, No. 13 Cal, No. 14 NC State and No. 24 Florida State.
As announced in the Dec. 3 rankings, junior Raquel Gonzalez will enter the season ranked No. 70 in the singles rankings.
The Hurricanes start their 2025 campaign with the Miami Spring Invite, set for Jan. 10-12 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center. Three highly successful opponents will travel to the 305: NC State, ranked No. 14, and Vanderbilt, ranked No. 21, are coming off Sweet 16 appearances, while Oklahoma will come to Miami ranked No. 16.
Hurricanes Schedule:
Men's Basketball: Florida State at Miami
How to Watch: Florida State at Miami Men's Basketball
Hurricanes Results:
Swimming and Diving: Miami 199, Iowa 95
Savannah Barr (1:52.45), Jane Fitzgerald (1:52.87) and Sarah Sensenbrenner (1:53.02) swept the top-three spots in the 200-yard freestyle to open individual action, while veteran Adrianna Cera (10:15.14) and freshman Marissa Inouye (10:16.69) took the top two finishes in the 1,000-yard freestyle.
Competing in her first meet of the year, Pellacani cruised to a win in both the 1-meter (321.25) and 3-meter (327.90) springboard events ahead of teammate Mia Vallée, who was second in both (281.78 in 1-meter, 305.25 in 3-meter).
NCAA All-American Giulia Carvalho won the 100-yard backstroke (56.84) ahead of freshman Tayla Jonker (56.90) to continue momentum in the meet’s middle stages, while Simone Moll won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.87).
Ashlyn Massey added to Miami’s point total with the top finish in the 200-yard butterfly (2:02.26), and Jacey Hinton captured the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 24.03.
The Hurricanes’ relay teams were equally dominant; Miami’s top entry in the 200-yard medley relay won in 1:42.57, while the top 400-yard freestyle relay contingent won the day’s final event in a time of 3:28.38.
Quote of the Day:
"Dorsey made a statement today. He is special. You can use all those clichés you want to. In our opinion, he is the best player in the country, and as good as any of the great quarterbacks we've had."- Larry Coker on Ken Dorsey after 2002 win