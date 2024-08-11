A Great Scrimmage For The Hurricanes Football Team; First Alert: August 11, 2024
The Miami Hurricanes held their first scrimmage of fall camp this weekend, and many were excited with the team's progress during camp.
One of the things that stood out was the level of play with the offensive line. Dominating from the start was always the goal and using that to be a dominant run team throughout the scrimmage was something that stood out to many people. Chris Johnson Jr. also being a speed demon was something to love for Hurricanes fans.
Cameron Ward was also a highlight of the day. He commanded the offense like a true general and helped the team win today against the defense. This comes with impressive performances from Damari Brown and even freshman Justin Scott.
The Hurricanes are playing with house money and with the level of competition within the building, this team will only continue to grow.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled