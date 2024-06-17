All Hurricanes

A Quick Look At New Star Jalil Bethea; First Alert: June 17, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Apr 1, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; McDonalds High School All American guard Jalil Bethea (1) jumps over seven foot two center J.Bol (7) and dunks the ball during the dunk competition in the 2024 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jam Fest at Delmar Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 1, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; McDonalds High School All American guard Jalil Bethea (1) jumps over seven foot two center J.Bol (7) and dunks the ball during the dunk competition in the 2024 McDonalds High School All American Powerade Jam Fest at Delmar Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

When it was announced that The University of Miami was landing the commitment of five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea, many around the Hurricane program were elated. This is the highest prospect that the Hurricanes have recruited, and he will fit into the program instantly and seamlessly.

The special thing about Bethea is his shooting prowess and ability to find a shot at any moment. He has a seamless shooting motion that will work well off the dribble and even in catch-and-shoot situations and in the guard-heavy ACC, his lengthy wingspan will help guard the top players in the league.

With Jim Larrañaga going into 14th season as the Hurricanes head coach, he has one of the most talented scorers at his grasp, and their could be a return to the great heights for the program.

Today's Schedule

No games scheduled.

Hurricane's Results

No games scheduled.

Countdown to Miami's Season Opener

75 Days.

Did you notice?

Phil Steele has named five hurricanes to his Preseason All-American Teams.

Francisco Mauigoa, LB - Second Team All-American

Xavier Restrepo, WR - Third Team All-American

Damien Martinez, RB - Third Team All-American

Rueben Bain, DE - Third Team All-American

Andres Borregales, K - Third Team All-American

Follow us on:

X(Twitter): @CanesCentralSI

Facebook: CanesCentral on SI

Published
Justice Sandle

JUSTICE SANDLE

Home/All Things Canes