A Quick Look At New Star Jalil Bethea; First Alert: June 17, 2024
When it was announced that The University of Miami was landing the commitment of five-star shooting guard Jalil Bethea, many around the Hurricane program were elated. This is the highest prospect that the Hurricanes have recruited, and he will fit into the program instantly and seamlessly.
The special thing about Bethea is his shooting prowess and ability to find a shot at any moment. He has a seamless shooting motion that will work well off the dribble and even in catch-and-shoot situations and in the guard-heavy ACC, his lengthy wingspan will help guard the top players in the league.
With Jim Larrañaga going into 14th season as the Hurricanes head coach, he has one of the most talented scorers at his grasp, and their could be a return to the great heights for the program.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
75 Days.
Did you notice?
Phil Steele has named five hurricanes to his Preseason All-American Teams.
Francisco Mauigoa, LB - Second Team All-American
Xavier Restrepo, WR - Third Team All-American
Damien Martinez, RB - Third Team All-American
Rueben Bain, DE - Third Team All-American
Andres Borregales, K - Third Team All-American
Follow us on:
X(Twitter): @CanesCentralSI
Facebook: CanesCentral on SI