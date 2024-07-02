Canes In The Olympics: Extra Point
It is not common for the Miami Hurricanes male athletes to make it to the olympics but for Russell Robinson, he will change the expectations for the future.
After earning a bid at the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday, the All-American triple jumper will represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Robinson placed second in the final with a mark of 17.01 meters.
The last male athlete to make it to the Olympics was Davian Clarke representing Jamaica in 1996, 2000, and 2004 earning Bronze(1996, 4x400m relay). For the women's track team, this will be the second Olympics in a row to not include a runner from the program.
He is not the only player from the Hurricane system to reach the Paris Olympics. Volleyball star Ariana Rodriguez will represent the Dominican Republic as a red-shirt sophomore for the program. She has been playing for the team for the past number of years and this is her chance to show on the big stage that she is one of the most talented recruits to land with the Miami Hurricane program.
She will be on of the youngest player competing on the the team, but her talent speaks to her work on the court. The 5-10 New York, NY native, is another talent to get behind when watching the Paris Olympics.
