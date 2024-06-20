Four Hurricanes Prepare For The MLB Draft; First Alert: June 20, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics
Even with the season that the Miami Hurricanes produced, they still have four of its players preparing for the MLB Draft in July.
Right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl, left-handed pitcher Herick Hernandez, left-handed pitcher Rafe Schlesinger, and right-handed pitcher Brian Walters will participate in the MLB combine that has started during the week.
Each pitcher was a key arm for the Hurricanes, and they have started to replace it from the transfer portal. They have the talent that plays well in the MLB when allowed to show what they are made of.
