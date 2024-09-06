All Hurricanes

Kiko Mauigoa Ready for Florida A&M; First Alert; September 6, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Scott Salomon

Aug 31, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) reacts after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Kiko Mauigoa likes what he sees out of the Miami defense. He especially likes the way the defensive front seven are taking control of the trenches.

"I think that's why this defense is so special," Mauigoa said. "We have a lot of depth. This defense has a lot of depth on the defensive line side. The game is won in the trenches and these guys are putting in a lot of work and the back end is very aggressive. This defense is very impactful."

Mauigoa said the defense is not letting up against Florida A&M this Saturday. That could spell trouble for the Rattlers. Mauigoa said the defense is hungry and they want to eat.

"We treat every game like its the championship. We are going to attack FAMU just like it's Florida," Mauigoa said. "Everybody is in the right mind set and we are taking this game seriously."

Mauigoa was quick to complement his defensive coordinator, Lance Guidry.

"Coach Guidry is a mastermind," Mauigoa said. "When something goes wrong, he gets on the iPad and he finds an answer to it."

Mauigoa was asked about Florida A&M's quarterback. There appears to be respect, but don't think Mauigoa is going to let him get away with anything.

"They got some players too. Their QB is pretty good running the ball, he loves to play out of the pocket," Mauigoa said. "Their running game is pretty good. We are attacking it like its a big game,"

Finally, the issue of Florida quarterback Graham Mertz and the introduction came up. Before the game, Mertz said he never heard of Mauigoa. Mauigoa had a ferocious sack of Mertz he still has to be reliving in his mind.

When he gets out of concussion protocol, he will remember who he is.

Mauigoa said he handled things like a gentleman and properly introduced himself.

"I kind of introduced myself to him in the most polite way," Mauigoa said. "I hope he knows my name now."

Track and Field: Director of Track and Field/Cross Country Amy Deem has appointed Alex Bloom as the new vertical jumps and combined events coach for the Hurricanes.

