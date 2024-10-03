Less than a Month Out From The Season, Both Basketball Teams Release New Jerseys; First Alert: October 3rd, 2024
Miami basketball is less than a month out, and the team got fans excited on Wednesday by displaying a cosmetic change upcoming for the 2024 season.
Pictured on the left and right, of course, the internet-star twins, Hanna and Haley Cavinder, and, in the middle, Nigel Pack - returning for his fifth year and third at Miami.
The ladies come off a season in which they missed the tournament a year removed from a 2023 elite eight appearance, finishing a disappointing 19-12.
The headline of the offseason are the return of the Cavinder twins to the program after both took the 2023-24 season off.
The two will take their fifth, and final year of eligibility, looking to help the team return back to their 2023 form.
The men, similarly, had a rough 2023-24 season a year removed from their 2023 Final Four run, finishing an abysmal 15-17 and 14th in the ACC, going 1-11 in their last 12 games.
The just-turned, 75-year-old head coach, Jim Larranaga was effectively overhauled the roster ahead of this season, signing the sixth best transfer class, highlighted by East Carolina forward Brandon Johnson, and 12th best recruiting class, highlighted by 247Sports seventh-ranked player in guard Jalil Bethea.
Returning starters, senior forward Matthew Cleveland and (pictured above) senior guard Nigel Pack round out what projects to be a highly competitive 2024-25 Hurricanes roster.
