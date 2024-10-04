All Hurricanes

Miami Soccer Draws Against Virginia Tech; First Alert: October 4, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.

Justice Sandle

Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech in soccer
The University of Miami soccer team (3-5-3) battled for 90 minutes to earn a 0-0 draw against Virginia Tech (8-3-2) Thursday night.

The Lady Canes recorded 13 shots, seven of which were on frame, including 12 shots in the second half alone which they dominated but still the ball did not reach the back of the net.

The Canes will return to the field on Sunday, as they are slated to host Florida Atlantic at Cobb Stadium with the match scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Hurricanes Results:

Soccer: Miami 0, Virginia Tech 0

Hurricanes Schedule:

Golf: TBA

Women's Tennis: All day

Volleyball: Miami at Virginia Tech | Watch| Live Stats

We'll Leave You With This...

