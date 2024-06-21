Miami Track's Ace Malone Named ACC Rookie of the Year; First Alert: June 21, 2024
Miami freshman sprinter Ace Malone was named the 2024 ACC men’s track rookie athlete of the year on Thursday, the school announced on Thursday.
The Hurricane earned multiple conference honors and etched his name into the Miami record books multiple times this season.
Malone also earned his first ACC weekly honors in the third week of March, when the Colorado Springs native was tabbed men’s rookie of the week after running 20.83 in the 200m at the Hurricane Invitational.
At the 2024 ACC outdoor track and field championships, Malone clocked 46.08 seconds in the 400-meter, which was the second-fastest time in school history and good for fifth-place in the event. Also at the conference championships, Malone helped break a school record in the men’s 4x400-meter with a total time of 3:04.65, earning a bronze medal.
Did you notice?
- Miami track and field will be represented at the U.S Olympic Trials from June 21-30 on NBC, Peacock and USA. Russell Robinson and Christina Warren will be competing in the triple jump, Milton Ingraham will in the discus, Solomon Strader will be running in the 400-meter, alum Michelle Atherley will take on the heptathlon and fellow alum Hannah Hall will compete in the shot put.
- Miami rowing landed 24 student-athletes on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Team: Alyssa Bacchus (two-time honoree), Mimmi Balaam (two-time honoree), Julia Berg, Mary Blinn, Lauren Bricca (two-time honoree), Lily Butler (two-time honoree), Aaliah Dawson (two-time honoree), Paula Espinosa, Trinity Ferebee, Stephanie Ferrali (three-time honoree), Caroline Hanlon, Kristen Harkins (two-time honoree), Peyton Hulsewe, Paige Jackett (two-time honoree), Tarynn Kaelin (two-time honoree), Liane Lopez (two-time honoree), Maria Mastrando (two-time honoree), Kirrali Schofield, Jovana Stanivuk (two-time honoree), Constance Stirling (two-time honoree), Emma Tschetter (two-time honoree), Nicole Wyszynski (two-time honoree), Lindsay Yap (two-time honoree) and Naroa Zubimendi (two-time honoree).
