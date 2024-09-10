Miami Volleyball Back In The Rankings; First Alert: September 10, 2024
For the first time since 2021, the University of Miami volleyball team (5-0) entered the AVCA Coaches Poll at No. 20 after defeating No. 1 Texas in a reverse sweep, 3-2, and a 3-1 win over Indiana.
The last time the Hurricanes were ranked in the AVCA poll was on Dec. 20, 2021, where they ranked No. 25 in the final poll of the season, after a 25-5 overall record.
Against the Longhorns, sophomore Grace Lopez played at an All-American level with 20 kills on a .395 clip, 15 digs, four blocks, and two aces in the biggest win in program history. Before defeating Texas, junior Flormarie Heredia Colon notched 18 kills with a .353 hitting percentage, seven digs, and a block in Miami’s win over the Hoosiers.
The Hurricanes will travel to Columbus, Ohio, for the Sports Imports Classic to face Ohio State, Wright State, and Buffalo on Sept. 13-15, respectively.
