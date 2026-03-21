Miami's Rare Three Point Barrage Chips Missouri Early in March Madness Matchup

It's rare to see, but the Miami Hurricanes are killing the Missouri Tigers from beyond the arc. It is rare to see the Hurricanes knock down so many from deep, but the Canes are getting them thanks to the dominace on the glass.

Miami is 4/9 from the beyond the arc early in their matchup against the Tigers, while also having eight quick offensive rebounds and 11 points to show for it. They are killing the Tigers on the glass.

However the issue early in this game continues to be shots made.

Tre Donaldson transition three 🎯 pic.twitter.com/WyNFeHqjKw — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2026

While the Hurricanes are knocking down their shots from three, the Canes are struggling inside. The Tigers have one of the biggest teams in the country and it is haluting UM from fully breaking out in this game.

The Canes are still playing their game and winning in transtion but it hasn't been the cleanest way of doing it. Miami still controls going into half while Jai Lucas continues to win plenty of challenges. He is now 12-2 on the season.

How to Watch No. 25 Miami against the Missouri Tigers in the NCAA Tournament

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Tre Donaldson (3) waits for the game to start against the Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Who: Missouri (20-12, 10-8 SEC) vs. Miami (25-8, 13-5 ACC)

When: March 20, 10:10 p.m. ET

Where: Enterprise Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

TV: TruTv

Sirius XM: Missouri - 201 Miami - 201

All-time series: Missouri leads 1-0

Last Time Out, Missouri: Missouri fell to Kentucky in the second round of the SEC Tournament, losing 78-72 despite a late-game surge in which the Tigers erased a 16-point deficit. Mark Mitchell tied his career high by scoring 32 points.

Last Time Out, Miami: Miami was blown out 82-64 by a talented Virginia squad that went on to play in the ACC title game. Tru Washington (13) and Shelton Henderson (12) were the only Canes to score double-digit points, while leading Reneau tied his season-low by scoring eight.

Last meeting: Missouri beat Miami 93-80 on the road in 2002. Clarence Gilbert led the Tigers with 20 points, while Rickey Paulding tacked on 16 and Kareem Rush scored 15 of his own. Future NBA guard John Salmons scored 16 points for the Canes.

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