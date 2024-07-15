NBA Summer League Hurricanes; First Alert: July 15, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes Athletics, including complete TV listings.
It has been an interesting Summer for some previuos Hurricanes as they have flashed potential in the 2024 NBA Summer League. Those Canes being Jordan Miller for the Los Angeles Clippers, and the No. 24 pick in the 2024 draft in Kyshawn George.
Miller has been electric for the Clippers as the former second-round draft pick dominated in his first two games. In his first game, he exploded for 36 points and followed that performance up with a 21-point game against the Denver Nuggets.
George struggled in his first summer league game but rebounded back in the second. George was red-hot in his second Summer League outing, putting up 14 points shooting 83% from the field.
Did you notice?
- Left-handed pitcher David Shields, a Miami Hurricanes commit out of Mt. Lebanon High in Pennsylvania, is drafted No. 41 by the Kansas City Royals.
- Quarterback Cameron Ward is rated an 89 overall in EA College Football 25, and is the highest rated QB in the ACC.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled.
Hurricane's Results
No results.
Countdown to Miami's Season Opener
46 Days.
