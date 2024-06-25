The Cavinder Twins Take Advantage Of Their Summer; First Alert: June 25, 2024
Haley and Hanna Cavinder are so of the most popular athletes in college sports regardless of gender on and off the field. This summer has been one for the ages for the twins as they prepare for the season in the coming months.
First, during this summer break, they have been traveling around participating in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Runway and now they have taken advantage of throwing the first pitch for the Miami Marlins. They are alongside other women's athletes who have been taking advantage of the spotlight (as they deserve) now with the explosion of women's sports. That can be credited to Caitlin Clark, Angel Resse, Cameron Brink, Sabrina Ionescu and other greats that came before them.
Numbers-wise, the sisters are some of the top NIL earners and social media stars in the country but they are also ballers. The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team went to the elite eight losing to eventual champions in the Reese-led LSU Tigers. With their return, the team has new expectations with a new addition that could boost them back into the spotlight as one of the best women's teams in the country.
