Report: Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich Planning to Step Down

According to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports, Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich intends to step down soon in retirement, although he may stay on with the university in an advisory role.

Radakovich is one of the longest-tenured ADs in the conference, with 20 years as a Power Five athletic director. He has previous stops at both Georgia Tech and Clemson. All totaled, Radakovich has won at least four national titles and more than a dozen ACC Championships.

Radakovich is in his 20th year of being a power conference athletic director with stops at Georgia Tech, Clemson and Miami.



He’s presided over athletic departments that have won at least four NCAA titles and more than a dozen ACC championships. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 24, 2026

Radakovich actually began his career in collegiate athletics administration at the U, where he served as the Hurricanes' athletic business manager in 1983. In 2017, he was named the Athletic Director of the year by the Sports Business Journal, and was a finalist for the award in 2015.

Now, as the 15th athletic director in the storied history of The U, Radakovich will step aside and let someone else take the reins after not only watching the Hurricane football team play for another national title, but also watching Jai Lucas blossom into the next great basketball coach at the U.

In 2014, when college football entered the Playoff era, Radakovich was at its forefront with Clemson. He then brought those same desires and experience to Miami, where it seems that all the necessary ingredients for a successful Miami football program are finally in place.

If Radakovich is indeed planning to retire, one of the most coveted AD positions in the country will become available, which will undoubtedly result in a competitive hiring campaign. That being said, the Hurricanes will likely target a younger AD this time around, as further changes in the college athletics landscape lie ahead.

Expect the Hurricanes to make a splash hire, too, in pulling a sitting AD away from their current position. It would also make sense to recruit an AD from another private institution, such as TCU's Mike Buddie or Vanderbilt's Candice Story Lee. Truth be told, no high-ranking department is safe from this search, as Miami has the location and funding to compete with anyone in the country.

Only time will tell if. Radakovich ultimately decides to retire, but if he does, the next Miami AD search may be one of the most important in the school's history.

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