State of Emergency in Miami-Dade Leads To Uncertain Weekend Ahead; October 10th, 2024
Coming off a thrilling, last-minute victory in the program's first west-coast ACC game in history against the Cal Golden Bears, the Canes football team has a bye before their trip to Louisville, Kentucky next weekend.
Other programs have games scheduled, however, the arrival of Hurricane Milton will surely lead to complications in the planned games.
As of around noon yesterday, the state of Florida, Miami-Dade County and the city of Coral Gables declared a state of emergency in anticipation for the increasingly severe hurricane.
Above all things sports related, we at OnSI are keeping all Miami students and Florida residents in general in our prayers in hopes of staying safe during these trying times.
On the schedule, as of this morning, the volleyball team has two home games this weekend. Tomorrow night, the ladies host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and on Sunday, the second-ranked Louisville Cardinals also are tracked to be in town as well.
After a strong start to the season, the Canes have struggled to begin conference play, winning just one of their first four matches - and only taking two sets combined in the three losses. Overall, the ladies stand at 10-5, and currently sit at 13th in the conference.
The NCAA's RPI (rating percentage index) metric still ranks them as 38th in the country, so the analytics projects this team to improve. The ladies hope to have the opportunity this weekend pending weather complications. If played, both matches will be on ACC Network Extra this weekend.
The soccer team has a much clearer outlook when it comes to weather. The Canes travel to Clemson, South Carolina to take on the Clemson Tigers this Saturday.
Halfway through their conference schedule, the team still is winless in conference play. Their 0-3-2 record is third to last in the ACC, and their 15 goals on the season sits dead last amongst the 17 teams in the conference.
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper, Clairesse Foley was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week for the first week of October, but it has continued to be an offensive struggle for the ladies in conference play, scoring just six goals in the five games they've played.
The ladies will look to pick up their first conference win in Clemson this weekend.