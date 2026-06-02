What Does An Average Malachi Toney's Sophomore Season Look Like?
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Being called "Baby Jesus" before taking a single snap at the college level already draws a lot of eyes towards the program and the player with the mantai.
In 2025, the Miami Hurricanes had a secret weapon named Malachi Toney, who turned into a national superstar in one night after his debut against Notre Dame.
Now he is one of the cover athlete for EA College Football 27.
However, even after his freshman All-American season, Toney returns for another massive year for the Hurricanes, who are expected to be back in the National Championship game. That also means all eyes will be on him and the Hurricanes' offense, which is also expected to be better.
What Does Year Two Look Like for Miami's Superstar?
Last season, even with Keelon Marion and CJ Daniels, Carson Beck was always going to find Toney. Toney set new freshman single-season records and Hurricanes season single records on the way to the National Championship Game.
Toney was named the ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year and named an FWAA Freshman All-American, and was the offensive player of the year, becoming the first freshman in Miami history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and the seventh Hurricane overall to reach the milestone in a single season.
That is what average looks like for Toney, and if he can continue that path, he is going to be back with another 1000-yard season, with a better quarterback under center.
Darian Mensah will have plenty of weapons around him, starting with Toney, but also have another 1000-yard receiver in Cooper Barakate. That might take away some of Toney's receptions, but it opens the field up even more for deeper and longer routes for him.
Toney is a space operator, and with this team, instead of a run-heavy attack, the passing game is going to be used more similarly to how Cam Ward was distributed for the No. 1 offense in the country.
Toney might get even more gadget plays because of the threat of Mensah, and the other offensive weapons allow more freedom to do more things on the field. Miami's talent is better than last season offensively, and that is is a bonus for his season.
Sophomore Season Projections:
84 receptions, 1123 yards, 8 touchdowns — First Team-All American, First Team All-ACC, Heisman Finalist
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5