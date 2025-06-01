Another Miami Freshman Set To Take the Mound To Close Out The Hattiesburg Regional
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Miami Hurricanes will call upon another star freshman to put the Canes over the hump as Tate DeRias gets the call to be the Sunday starter against the winner of Southern Miss and Columbia.
DeRias might not get the same notoriety that star freshman AJ Ciscar may get, but he can put up the same type of performance against teams when it is called upon him to do so. Coach J.D. Arteaga knows that he has been growing in front of everyone's eyes and trusts his freshman to get the job done.
"He's been a number three guy and is a third game," Arteaga said. "So we're going with him. It's another freshman who has just been growing up in front of our eyes, man. Every time he goes out he's he's you know just getting better and better. And a guy that, you know, the stage hasn't been too big a game hasn't sped up on him too much. He's done a good job for us, you know. So we expect nothing different now."
Coming into this game, the freshman has had 17 appearances, splitting two wins and losses, throwing a sub-4.00 ERA, and six starts. Friday starter Nick Robert went down, and Brian Walters was moved to be the closer. He turned into the Sunday starter once the bullpen needed to be adjusted.
It has been some time since he has been on the mound, but Arteaga is not worried about that. He knows that his team is prepared for anything.
"He's a little rested on a couple of weeks because we, you know, early in the ACC tournament," Arteaga said. "But you know, we had all our guys were throwing live, batting practice, and simulated games last week in preparation for the regional. So he'll be ready to go."