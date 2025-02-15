All Hurricanes

Cincinnati Transfer Griffin Hugus Excited for his First Start as a Miami Hurricane

The Miami Hurricanes have another new pitcher on the mound as the Cincinnati transfer Griffin Hugus prepares for his first start of the season.

Justice Sandle

Miami Baseball starting pitcher Griffin Hugus answering questions during media day.
Miami Baseball starting pitcher Griffin Hugus answering questions during media day. / Justice Sandle/ Miami Hurricanes on SI

Introducing Miami's Saturday starting pitcher, junior right-handed-pitcher Griffin Hugus.

One of the many talented players from the portal the Hurricanes got is the Cincinnati transfer. The former two-way player is now solely focused on pitching which has helped him improve his focus and mental awareness of being a pitcher.

"It has been massive," Hugus said. "This summer some of the coaches I worked with were just amazing to kind of transition me into that real pitcher's mindset to be able to become a full-time pitcher. Coach [Laz Gutierrez] has been amazing. His mental skills and mental game work that we've been working on, just kind of elevates that next-level pitching that I had I never really knew I was missing in my pitching game.

Now he takes the mound with an exciting team around him. He is excited about this season, the opportunity, and the winning culture being built since everyone stepped on campus.

"I just can't wait to see us come all together and play for the first time," Hugus said. "I know it's going to be really exciting when we come together and play someone else and show how much of a family we have become and the culture we have been building over the last couple of months."

As a preview of what he can do, Hugus was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 11 games for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League, the same league in which Canes' star Daniel Cuvet performed well during the summer.

READ MORE BASEBALL FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Everything J.D. Arteaga Said After Friday Night Win Against Niagara

Miami Baseball Opens the Season with a Dominant Victory over Niagara

Miami Baseball has the 'Right Guys' as Opening Day is Here

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Baseball