Cincinnati Transfer Griffin Hugus Excited for his First Start as a Miami Hurricane
Introducing Miami's Saturday starting pitcher, junior right-handed-pitcher Griffin Hugus.
One of the many talented players from the portal the Hurricanes got is the Cincinnati transfer. The former two-way player is now solely focused on pitching which has helped him improve his focus and mental awareness of being a pitcher.
"It has been massive," Hugus said. "This summer some of the coaches I worked with were just amazing to kind of transition me into that real pitcher's mindset to be able to become a full-time pitcher. Coach [Laz Gutierrez] has been amazing. His mental skills and mental game work that we've been working on, just kind of elevates that next-level pitching that I had I never really knew I was missing in my pitching game.
Now he takes the mound with an exciting team around him. He is excited about this season, the opportunity, and the winning culture being built since everyone stepped on campus.
"I just can't wait to see us come all together and play for the first time," Hugus said. "I know it's going to be really exciting when we come together and play someone else and show how much of a family we have become and the culture we have been building over the last couple of months."
As a preview of what he can do, Hugus was 2-0 with a 2.31 ERA in 11 games for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League, the same league in which Canes' star Daniel Cuvet performed well during the summer.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.