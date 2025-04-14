College Baseball Preview: How To Watch Florida Atlantic At Miami
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team pulled off another huge series win this weekend in ACC conference play. After getting crushed by the Duke Blue Devils on Friday in the first game of their series, the Canes bounced back, winning on Saturday and Sunday to take the series. This could be a season-altering series win for Miami, who has now built up a ton of momentum as we get deeper into April and head towards the summer.
They now turn their attention to the Florida Atlantic Owls. FAU has had a good season and currently boasts a 24 - 11 record. Miami will have to stay focused and knock off the Owls before getting back to ACC play this weekend against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
How to Watch Florida Atlantic At Miami Baseball
What: Florida Atlantic Owls @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Tuesday, April 15
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Dorian Gonzalez Jr, Miami Hurricanes - Gonzalez Jr was the hero of Sunday's big win over the Blue Devils. He finished the game going three for four, scoring three runs, and driving in two RBIs. The second baseman broke a 6 - 6 tie in the sixth inning with a solo home run that would prove to be the game-winning hit and tacked on another run with another solo shot in the eighth inning, leading to an 8 - 6 victory for the Canes.
Florida Atlantic Player to Watch
Marshall Lipsey, Florida Atlantic Owls - Lipsey brings the power in the heart of the FAU lineup. He leads the team with nine home runs and 29 RBIs while also batting .324 with a 1.143 OPS. His .620 slugging percentage is also the best on the team. This is the batter that Miami will have to focus on slowing down if they are going to maintain their current momentum and knock off the Owls on Tuesday.
