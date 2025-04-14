Mario Cristobal Praises Freshman Phenom Malachi Toney After Spring Game Dominance
The Miami Hurricanes football team held their annual spring game this weekend, and we learned a lot about how this team is coming together for the 2025 season. There were a number of standout and breakout players, however, no one stood out quite as much as freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney.
He is competing with Ray Ray Joseph for the starting slot receiver job, and the freshman showed off both consistency and confidence on Saturday. Toney made a number of big plays, including a long catch and run on the only offensive touchdown of the day on a pass from Emory Williams.
In true Miami fashion, following the game, Toney said he felt great, called himself a "game changer", and spoke about himself in the third person. “I felt great,” Toney said. “I just felt like I went out there and do what I usually do: Be myself with my God-given talent ... Just put the ball in his hands and just let him do what he do. He’s a team player. He’s gonna do whatever’s best for the University of Miami. And that’s why I feel like it was a great fit for me to stay home and do what’s best for my city, my state, and just to put on and show off.”
Head coach Mario Cristobal also spoke about how impressed he's been all spring with Toney's maturity and preparation. “He’s going to come in and watch some extra films, spend time with some of the veteran players and spend time with the coaches and learn what he has to get better at,” Cristobal said. “You could push him hard. ... He knows he has a ways to go, but he’s had a great start to spring, and we are going to push him really hard this summer to make sure we maximize his potential.”
