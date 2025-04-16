College Baseball Preview: How To Watch No. 14 Georgia Tech At Miami
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team has been absolutely rolling, and scored another victory on Tuesday when they knocked off the Florida Atlantic Owls by a score of 5 - 4. The Canes have now won six of their last eight games, including series victories over ACC foes the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Duke Blue Devils. Their recent hot streak has brought their overall record up to 21 - 17 and their conference record up to 6 - 9.
They now turn their attention to their toughest task, so far this season. This weekend, Miami is set for a three-game series against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The Yellow Jackets head to Miami boasting a 29 - 8 overall record and a 14 - 5 record in conference play. Homefield advantage may not help the Hurricanes in this series, being that Georgia Tech is 10 - 1 on the road this season. If Miami can pull off a series victory this weekend it will be time to start taking them seriously as a contender in the ACC.
How to Watch No. 14 Georgia Tech At Miami Baseball
What: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Friday, April 18
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player To Watch
Dorian Gonzalez Jr, Miami Hurricanes - Gonzalez came up big in the win over FAU on Tuesday. He drove in an RBI in the sixth inning that broke a 1 - 1 tie, then scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning. He finished the game going 2 - 4 with an RBI and a run scored. The second baseman has been playing well and will look to keep coming up with big hits this weekend against the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech Player To Watch
Kyle Lodise, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - The Yellow Jackets' lineup is loaded with heavy hitters, however, Lodise has been their best hitter at the plate. This season, he's batting .395 with 51 hits, 13 home runs, 44 RBIs, and an .860 slugging percentage. In a lineup full of stars, he has stood out among them, and the Hurricanes will have to find a way to keep him in check this weekend.
