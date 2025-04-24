College Baseball Preview: How To Watch Miami At Boston College
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team's hot streak ended on Wednesday when they lost a tight game 5 - 4 to the Florida International University Panthers. The loss ended a six-game winning streak.
The Canes must now turn their attention back to ACC play and get ready and focused to take on the Boston College Eagles in a big three-game series this weekend. Boston College comes into the series on a four-game winning streak of their own and a record of 21 - 20 and 9 - 12 in ACC play. Miami will look to throw cold water on the Eagles' hot streak, and win their fourth consecutive conference series.
How to Watch Miami Baseball at Boston College
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles
When: Friday, April 25
Time: 4:00 PM EST
Where: Eddie Pellagrini Diamond is a baseball stadium at the Harrington Athletics Village, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Max Galvin, Miami Hurricanes - In the loss on Wednesday, Galvin still came away going 2 - 3 and providing two of the Hurricanes' six hits. The corner outfielder will look to continue contributing on offense this weekend against Boston College and help the Hurricanes come away with another big series victory.
Boston College Player to Watch
Kyle Wolff, Boston College Eagles - Wolff is the big bat in the middle of the Eagles' lineup. He leads the team with five home runs and 34 RBIs. If Miami is going to knock off Boston College in this series, they will have to find a way to take the power out of his bat this weekend.
