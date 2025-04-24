All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview: How To Watch Miami At Boston College

After Florida International snapped Miami's six-game winning streak on Wednesday, the Hurricanes will shift their attention to the Boston College Golden Eagles on Friday.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run against the Clemson Tigers in the ninth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field.
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team's hot streak ended on Wednesday when they lost a tight game 5 - 4 to the Florida International University Panthers. The loss ended a six-game winning streak.

The Canes must now turn their attention back to ACC play and get ready and focused to take on the Boston College Eagles in a big three-game series this weekend. Boston College comes into the series on a four-game winning streak of their own and a record of 21 - 20 and 9 - 12 in ACC play. Miami will look to throw cold water on the Eagles' hot streak, and win their fourth consecutive conference series.  

How to Watch Miami Baseball at Boston College

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Boston College Eagles 

When: Friday, April 25

Time: 4:00 PM EST

Where: Eddie Pellagrini Diamond is a baseball stadium at the Harrington Athletics Village, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts 

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Max Galvin, Miami Hurricanes - In the loss on Wednesday, Galvin still came away going 2 - 3 and providing two of the Hurricanes' six hits. The corner outfielder will look to continue contributing on offense this weekend against Boston College and help the Hurricanes come away with another big series victory. 

Boston College Player to Watch

Kyle Wolff, Boston College Eagles - Wolff is the big bat in the middle of the Eagles' lineup. He leads the team with five home runs and 34 RBIs. If Miami is going to knock off Boston College in this series, they will have to find a way to take the power out of his bat this weekend. 

