College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch Bethune-Cookman at Miami
The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team is coming off a much-needed series victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers this weekend. They took two out of three games from their ACC rivals, bringing their overall record up to 17 - 16 and their conference record up to 4 - 8. They closed out the series with a definitive 14 - 4 victory on Sunday.
Miami will now look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's showdown with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats. The Wildcats come in with a 17 - 15 record and are riding a three-game winning streak. This is a big game for the Hurricanes before they return to ACC play with a big series against Duke this weekend.
How to Watch Bethune-Cookman at Miami Baseball
What: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Wednesday, April 9
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - Cuvet is coming off a huge game in Sunday's victory over Pitt. The third baseman went two for four, driving in four RBIs and scoring a run. He has had a great season so far and will look to continue to roll against Bethune-Cookman on Wednesday.
Bethune-Cookman Player to Watch
Andrey Martinez, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats - Martinez is the stand-out star for the Wildcats. He leads the team in just about every major statistical category at the plate. His .380 average, 1.206 OPS are both best on the team. The outfielder also leads the team with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. This is the guy that Hurricanes will have to contain if they are going to win this game.
