College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch Duke At Miami

The Miami Hurricanes are in good spirits after defeating the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 11-1 on Wednesday. Now, they'll shift their attention to the Duke Blue Devils, who they will host in a three-game series beginning Friday, April 11.

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jacoby Long (39) runs to first in the eighth inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is starting to roll after annihilating the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Wednesday by a score of 11 - 1 in seven innings. That game came on the heels of a big conference series win last weekend over the Pitt Panthers.

This weekend, they have another big ACC series against a very good Duke Blue Devils squad that comes into the weekend with a 23 -12 overall record and an 8 - 7 record in ACC play. The series kicks off on Friday when Miami will look to carry their momentum from the past week and try to knock off the Blue Devils in what could be a huge series win if they can pull it off.   

How to Watch Duke at Miami Baseball

What: Duke Blue Devils @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, April 11

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Fabio Peralta, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes blew out the Wildcats on Wednesday, so there were a ton of great performances. However, it was Peralta's three-run home run in the third inning that broke a 1 - 1 tie and sent Miami on their way to a dominant win. The center fielder was a catalyst to the victory with three RBIs, and he will look to come up with more big hits against Duke this weekend.

Duke Player to Watch

Ben Miller, Duke Blue Devils - Miller's bat has been red-hot all season. He's batting .336 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. This season, he leads the team in OPS, hits, HRs, RBIs, and slugging. Miami will have to find a way to cool his bat off in this series.

