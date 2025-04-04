All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Miami at Pittsburgh

After falling to .500 on the season, the Miami Hurricanes will look to get back on track when they take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, April 5.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes outfielder Jake Kulikowski (19) celebrates a home run against the Clemson Tigers in the ninth inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team suffered another brutal loss on Wednesday to the Florida International University Panthers. The 10 - 2 beatdown brings their record down to .500 at 15 - 15. It's been a rough go of it as of late for the Canes both in and out of the ACC, where their conference record is even worse at just 2 - 7.

This weekend, they get back to ACC play and turn their attention to another Panthers team. This time, it's the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pitt boasts a 16 - 12 record, but are just 3 - 6 in conference play and comes in ice-cold on a three-game losing streak. Miami will have to take advantage of a reeling opponent if they plan to get their season back on the right track. The first game of the series was scheduled to take place today but due to weather, the teams will play a double-header tomorrow before wrapping up the series on Sunday.    

How to Watch Miami at Pittsburgh College Baseball

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Panthers 

When: Saturday, April 5

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Where: Charles L. Cost Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player to Watch

Dorian Gonzalez Jr, University of Miami Hurricanes - There wasn't much positive to take away from the Hurricanes' most recent loss to FIU, however, Gonzalez Jr did put one in the stands. The second baseman went 1 - 3 with a walk, a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. He will look to carry that momentum into the weekend and, hopefully, contribute to a win on Friday.

Pittsburgh Player to Watch

Ryan Zuckerman, Pittsburgh Panthers - Zuckerman is the standout hitter in the Pitt lineup and is the key piece that brings the power. Already this season, he has nine home runs and 34 RBIs, both of which lead the team by a large margin. He also has a .322 average and is second on the team in hits. The Canes will have to find away to neutralize his bat if they are going to knock off the Panthers.     

Published
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

