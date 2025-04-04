College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Miami at Pittsburgh
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team suffered another brutal loss on Wednesday to the Florida International University Panthers. The 10 - 2 beatdown brings their record down to .500 at 15 - 15. It's been a rough go of it as of late for the Canes both in and out of the ACC, where their conference record is even worse at just 2 - 7.
This weekend, they get back to ACC play and turn their attention to another Panthers team. This time, it's the Pittsburgh Panthers. Pitt boasts a 16 - 12 record, but are just 3 - 6 in conference play and comes in ice-cold on a three-game losing streak. Miami will have to take advantage of a reeling opponent if they plan to get their season back on the right track. The first game of the series was scheduled to take place today but due to weather, the teams will play a double-header tomorrow before wrapping up the series on Sunday.
How to Watch Miami at Pittsburgh College Baseball
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Panthers
When: Saturday, April 5
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Where: Charles L. Cost Field, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Dorian Gonzalez Jr, University of Miami Hurricanes - There wasn't much positive to take away from the Hurricanes' most recent loss to FIU, however, Gonzalez Jr did put one in the stands. The second baseman went 1 - 3 with a walk, a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. He will look to carry that momentum into the weekend and, hopefully, contribute to a win on Friday.
Pittsburgh Player to Watch
Ryan Zuckerman, Pittsburgh Panthers - Zuckerman is the standout hitter in the Pitt lineup and is the key piece that brings the power. Already this season, he has nine home runs and 34 RBIs, both of which lead the team by a large margin. He also has a .322 average and is second on the team in hits. The Canes will have to find away to neutralize his bat if they are going to knock off the Panthers.
