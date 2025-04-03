CJ Daniels Brings Leadership & Work Ethic to Miami Hurricanes' Young Receiving Corps
The Miami Hurricanes football team lost a ton of veteran leaders on offense this year. Guys like quarterback Cam Ward, running back Damien Martinez, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, and tight end Cam McCormick all graduated and are hoping to move on to the NFL, among other veteran players as well. The team has a ton of young wideouts ready to step up but they still needed a veteran presence at the position.
That's why they looked to the transfer portal and brought in the more experienced CJ Daniels from LSU. This week at spring practice, wide receivers coach Kevin Beard spoke about what Daniels has brought to this young group of wide receivers and what his leadership means to the program:
“Really good job in leadership. He’s the older guy, oldest guy in the room. And you need that older guy, the big brother. And they lean on him from that perspective and from day one, he said, ‘Hey, Coach, can you make a group thread with just the players, not the coaches?’ and they’re on it all the time. So, they’ll text, ‘Hey, we’re going to watch film at five o’clock’ and you’ll notice a lot of guys in the building around that time because we’ve got to take this thing to the next level. It’s a constant mindset of ‘How do we get better?’ If we did good, ‘Good job. How do I get better?’ If we did bad, ‘Dang, how do I get better?’ That’s how we’re going to end it off. … He’s a worker. He’s a worker. You don’t have to tell him to catch [on the] Jugs Machine. He’s the one initiating it. And he’s kind of been through it and he knows he has a lot of young guys behind him, so he is trying to show them the way. When I was here, that was the process. The freshmen come in, and the older guys show them the way. And then when the older guys leave, you take it over. That’s really what I’ve respected from his approach. And we’re going to need it to continue to get better at it.”
