Xavier Restrepo's Pro Day Struggles Won't Hurt NFL Draft Stock, Says Analyst
There has been a lot of buzz around former Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo since he ran a terrible 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, failing to clear a 4.8 time. The subpar time was said to be caused by a hamstring injury, which Restrepo attempted to power through, according to Restrepo himself. He says he regularly runs a 4.53 40-yard dash. There has been a ton of speculation around whether or not the poor performance will impact his draft stock in the 2025 NFL Draft later this month at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein certainly doesn't think it should, as he describes Restrepo as a “feisty slot-only target who has maximized his talent and honed his craft.” He continued saying, “Restrepo is a route chef who reeks of urgency and plays much faster than the stopwatch is likely to time him. His footwork, leverage and burst allowed consistent separation from man coverage on the college level but contested catches await him on the next level. His instincts, blitz recognition and talent to scramble open when plays break down will make him a favorite of quarterbacks and play-callers. Subpar length and average measurables could create some hesitation for NFL evaluators but the play and football demeanor feel translatable as a future starting slot.”
This is the same conclusion we have come to since the news of his slow 40 time. His film and production at Miami speaks for itself. If he does slip in the draft he simply becomes a steal for whatever team decides to pull the trigger and add him as their new slot receiver. He's an outstanding talent whose skill set should seamlessly translate to the NFL as a possession receiver who can make the tough catches and move the chains.
