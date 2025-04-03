Miami Receivers Coach Kevin Beard Comments On WR Battle
The Miami Hurricanes football team lost almost their entire passing attack this offseason, with the vast majority of their targets being vacated by players who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, Sam Brown Jr, Elijah Arroyo, and Cam McCormick are all gone, leaving a major void in the offense.
New pass-catchers are going to have to step up and emerge to fill that void. This is why the wide receiver competition has been so heated at spring practice. This week at spring practice wide receivers coach Kevin Beard spoke about the position battle between the young wideouts who are hoping to step up and become stars.
Beard on the potential of young star wideout JoJo Trader:
“JoJo is learning how to play through hard. He is so talented, naturally, that he has an advantage against anybody just because of his talent level. And what happens is, because he is so talented, he can wake up in the morning and just put cleats on and just be really good. But what happens when you meet another really good player? Now what? You’ve been able to make it this far in your life just by making it. Now, this team is preparing to take you out of the game. The DB is thinking in his mind, ‘I’m going to get drafted off of you.’ How are you going to respond? And he’s learning how to respond every day. And he’s doing a really good job of it.”
Beard on the battle between young wideouts Malachi Toney and Ray Ray Joseph :
“It’s going great. I hope that everyone watching from the side can see it. That’s what the University of Miami has been built on: good players pushing each other to be the best player and taking advantage of the opportunities when they come … I encourage it. I try my best to egg it on and push it and not try to whisper about it like, ‘Hey, Ray, he’s coming. Mali, you saw the plays he made today? Come on, let’s go.’ It’s definitely a competitive vibe right now, and there’s no animosities; there’s nothing negative about that. It’s all positive and we’re trying to do everything we can to help the Hurricanes win games.”
Recommended Articles
Twins Aiden and Andrew Harris List Miami in Their Top 10 Schools
Four-Star Wide Receiver Set to Visit Miami This Weekend