All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch Miami At Virginia

After winning 16 of their last 19 games while riding a six-game winning streak, the Miami Hurricanes will head to Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami Hurricanes Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet at bat against Duke on Friday Night Matchup.
Miami Hurricanes Third Baseman Daniel Cuvet at bat against Duke on Friday Night Matchup. / Miami Athletics

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team finally got the monkey off their back this week, which was the Florida International Panthers. FIU had derailed their hot streak twice before the Canes were able to knock them off on Wednesday by a score of 10 - 6. The U is now on a six-game winning streak and has won 16 of their last 19 games.

It has been an incredible run after a slow start that saw them have a tough time finding their footing out of the gates this season. They now turn their attention to the Virginia Cavaliers and another ACC series this weekend. It's been a long time since they've lost a conference series, and they will look to stay hot in Charlottesville this weekend.  

How to Watch Miami Baseball At Virginia

What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ University of Virginia Cavaliers

When: Friday, May 9

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Where: Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player To Watch

Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - We'd love to highlight someone else in this section, but it's the third baseman who continues to be the hero for Miami. Wednesday against the Panthers was to exception when he put on another monster performance. He went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, scored three runs, and blasted another home run. This man cannot be stopped right now and looks to continue mashing the ball against the Cavs this weekend. 

Virginia Player To Watch

Eric Becker, Virginia Cavaliers - The Cavs have put together a solid season of their own and are also on a three-game winning streak. A big reason for their success has been Becker's bat. This season, he is batting .355 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs, and a .610 slugging percentage. He has the most dangerous bat in their lineup. 

Recommended Articles

Daniel Cuvet Smashes Late Home Run Solidifying Hurricanes Win Against FIU

Miami Climbs To A Two-Seed In Latest NCAA Tournament Projections

Miami Lands Former Auburn And Houston Safety Keionte Scott From The Portal

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Baseball