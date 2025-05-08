College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch Miami At Virginia
The Miami Hurricanes baseball team finally got the monkey off their back this week, which was the Florida International Panthers. FIU had derailed their hot streak twice before the Canes were able to knock them off on Wednesday by a score of 10 - 6. The U is now on a six-game winning streak and has won 16 of their last 19 games.
It has been an incredible run after a slow start that saw them have a tough time finding their footing out of the gates this season. They now turn their attention to the Virginia Cavaliers and another ACC series this weekend. It's been a long time since they've lost a conference series, and they will look to stay hot in Charlottesville this weekend.
How to Watch Miami Baseball At Virginia
What: University of Miami Hurricanes @ University of Virginia Cavaliers
When: Friday, May 9
Time: 6:00 PM EST
Where: Davenport Field at Disharoon Park, Charlottesville, Virginia
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player To Watch
Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - We'd love to highlight someone else in this section, but it's the third baseman who continues to be the hero for Miami. Wednesday against the Panthers was to exception when he put on another monster performance. He went 4 for 5 with five RBIs, scored three runs, and blasted another home run. This man cannot be stopped right now and looks to continue mashing the ball against the Cavs this weekend.
Virginia Player To Watch
Eric Becker, Virginia Cavaliers - The Cavs have put together a solid season of their own and are also on a three-game winning streak. A big reason for their success has been Becker's bat. This season, he is batting .355 with eight home runs, 41 RBIs, and a .610 slugging percentage. He has the most dangerous bat in their lineup.
Recommended Articles
Daniel Cuvet Smashes Late Home Run Solidifying Hurricanes Win Against FIU
Miami Climbs To A Two-Seed In Latest NCAA Tournament Projections
Miami Lands Former Auburn And Houston Safety Keionte Scott From The Portal