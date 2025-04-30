All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch NC State At Miami

The red-hot Miami Hurricanes baseball team rides a nine-game winning streak into a crucial ACC showdown against the 30-win NC State Wolf Pack.

Mark Morales-Smith

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) heads to third against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is coming off another massive series sweep on the road against the Boston College Eagles last weekend. They outscored the Eagles in the series by a total score of 18 - 7. This team has been scorching hot, winning nine of their last ten games. Hopefully, the week off didn't give them time to cool down.

Friday will be their first game since last Sunday, and it kicks off a tough series against the NC State Wolf Pack. While Miami now boasts an impressive 27 - 18 overall record and a 12 - 9 record in ACC play, the Wolf Pack have been even better at 30 - 13 overall and 15 - 6 in conference play. This promises to be a hard-fought and exciting series.    

How to Watch NC State Wolf Pack at Miami Hurricanes Baseball

What: North Carolina State Wolf Pack @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, May 2

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player To Watch

Daniel Cuvet, Miami Hurricanes - The third baseman had an absolutely monster series last weekend and was the catalyst for the sweep over Boston College. In three games, he went 5 for 11 with two walks in 13 plate appearances while driving in at least one run in every game for a total of five RBIs, including all three of their runs in their 3 - 2 victory on Sunday to clinch the sweep. He also crossed the plate three times. It was an incredible weekend, and he will look to stay hot against the Wolf Pack.

NC State Player To Watch

Chris McHugh, NC State Wolf Pack - McHugh is the most dangerous hitter in the NC State lineup. He leads the team in OPS (1.037), batting average (.377), hits (60), and RBIs (46). The key to winning this series for the Hurricanes will be cooling off his bat and not letting him wreak havoc at the plate.    

Recommended Articles

College Baseball Top 25: Miami Nearing An Appearance After Another Fantastic Weekend

Sam Brown Jr. Lands Miami Dolphins Rookie Camp Invite

Miami Hurricanes In The NFL: Defensive Rookie Paths To Playing Time

Published
Mark Morales-Smith
MARK MORALES-SMITH

Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites.

Home/Baseball