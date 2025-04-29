Sam Brown Jr. Lands Miami Dolphins Rookie Camp Invite
The 2025 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday, and seven former Miami Hurricanes football stars were selected by their new NFL teams. Then, following the draft, five more Hurricanes were signed to contracts as undrafted free agents.
However, there was one glaring omission from these lists. It was wide receiver Sam Brown Jr, who had an outstanding performance at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. A performance impressive enough that it should have earned him a contract as an undrafted free agent. However, he did get some good news. He earned himself an invitation to the Miami Dolphins rookie camp.
While this isn't a contract, Brown Jr will have an opportunity to stay close to home and compete for a contract and continue on with the team into training camp. The Dolphins are top-heavy at the position, so if he shows out and plays great, he could earn himself a spot on the backend of the roster.
Brown transferred to Miami last season, where he caught 36 passes for 509 yards and two TDs. He had previously played for the Houston Cougars and before that the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Where he really impressed was at this offseason's Scouting Combine. At the combine, he ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash and had the highest vertical leap among wide receivers with a 41.5-inch vertical jump. That performance may not have earned him a contract, but it almost certainly got him into the Dolphins' rookie camp.
Hopefully, he will make the most of this opportunity, and it will lead to an NFL contract, whether that ends up being in Miami or elsewhere around the league. If he does end up earning himself an NFL contract, we will be sure to keep you updated.
