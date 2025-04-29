Miami Hurricanes In The NFL: Defensive Rookie Paths To Playing Time
There were seven Miami Hurricanes football stars drafted at the 2025 NFL Draft this past week. Five of those seven players were drafted on Day 3. Here, we are going to focus on all the defensive and special teams players drafted and figure out their path to a starting job.
LB Francisco Mauigoa, New York Jets
Mauigoa is a very interesting case because he doesn't necessarily have the ideal measurables for a starting NFL linebacker, but his film tells a different story. His game is built on instincts, leadership, playmaking, and toughness. Those aren't things you can test on track at the NFL Combine. The fact that he was selected in the fifth round ahead of where he was projected to be picked bodes well for him in New York.
Currently, he projects as the Jets' backup inside linebacker behind Jamien Sherwood. Injuries aside, Mauigoa simply has to play his game to earn this spot. Sherwood is a solid linebacker, but hasn't proved that he's any sort of world-beater at the position. There is no reason the former Hurricane can't wrestle this job away from him by 2026.
DE Tyler Baron, New York Jets
As much as it pained many Miami natives to see, Baron also landed with the Jets and is in a similar situation to his former teammate. Baron currently projects as the No. 2 left defensive end behind Will McDonald IV. While Baron will likely see plenty of playing time as a rookie, it will be difficult to overtake McDonald or Jermaine Johnson for a starting job this season. Like Mauigoa, he will have to play at a high level and make one of those players expendable so he can serve as a cheaper, younger, and better option.
PK Andres Borregales, New England Patriots
This is pretty simple and pretty much a done deal unless he's terrible in training camp. When a team uses a draft pick on a kicker, they intend for him to be the starter. Surely, the Pats will bring in a handful of kickers to compete this offseason, but the job is his unless he completely fumbles it.
