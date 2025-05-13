All Hurricanes

College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How To Watch Notre Dame At Miami

The Miami Hurricanes look to rebound from a sweep by Virginia as they host Notre Dame in their final regular season series before the ACC Tournament, with slugger Daniel Cuvet aiming to stay hot at the plate.

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes infielder Daniel Cuvet (14) runs home in the first inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

It was a tough weekend for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team. They were flying high but ended up getting knocked back down to earth by the Virginia Cavaliers. They went up to Charlottesville and suffered a three-game sweep.

The Canes will have to refocus and prepare for a three-game series against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which kicks off this Thursday. It will be the final three games of the regular season before the ACC Tournament starts in Durham, North Carolina, on May 20.  

How To Watch Notre Dame At Miami Baseball

What: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Thursday, May 15

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Miami Player To Watch

Daniel Cuvet - Miami Hurricanes - Despite getting swept this past weekend, Cuvet stayed hot. On Sunday, he had another three-hit game in which he drove in four more runs and crossed the plate himself once after a three-run home run. He has been unstoppable for about two months now, and he will look to get the Hurricanes back on track with his bat this weekend.

Notre Dame Player To Watch

Carson Tinney, Notre Dame Fighting Irish - Tinney is the top bat in the Notre Dame lineup. He leads the team in batting average (.352), home runs (15), and RBIs (49). After giving up 24 runs to Virginia this weekend, the Hurricanes' pitching will have to get back on track and cool his bat off if they want to head into the ACC Tournament with some momentum.   

