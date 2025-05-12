Canes Face High Expectations With 8.5-Win Over/Under Line Despite Key Departures
The Miami Hurricanes football team is coming off a resurgence season in which they went 10 - 3. However, they started off 9 - 0, then lost three of their last four games and ended the season on a disappointing note. This week, Las Vegas evaluated last season and their offseason and released their Over/Under odds for this upcoming season. The line is set at Over/Under 8.5 wins with -188 odds. This is tied for the second-highest line in the ACC, with the Clemson Tigers' line set at 9.5 and the Louisville Cardinals also at 8.5.
While the Hurricanes had a great season and also had outstanding success this offseason utilizing the transfer portal, Vegas still anticipates the team taking a slight step back. This is most likely because the team suffered significant losses, especially on offense, including the best quarterback in the country and the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Cam Ward. Along with Ward, Miami lost running back Damien Martinez, tight ends Elijah Arroyo and Cam McCormick, and wide receivers Jacolby George, Sam Brown Jr, and Hurricanes all-time leading receiver Xavier Restrepo.
The defense wasn't hit quite as hard, but they still lost key pieces like linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, defensive end Tyler Baron, and defensive tackle Simeon Barrow Jr. They also lost the best kicker in the nation, Andres Borregales.
The hope is that they reloaded enough this offseason and developed young talent to get them back to where they were last season and even surpass their 2024 success. A lot will hinge on their biggest transfer portal addition, former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, who brings National Championship experience with him to The U. This is a line we would take the over on. While the lose of Ward will be tough to overcome, you can make a strong case that the rest of the team has improved overall.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
