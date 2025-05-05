All Hurricanes

College Baseball Top 25: Miami Snubbed After Another Fantastic Weekend

Somehow, the Miami Hurricanes have not been placed in the top 25, but they continue to impress as they prepare to close the regular season in the next two weeks.

Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton.
Miami Hurricanes star third baseman Daniel Cuvet after a dominant night against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

The Miami Hurricanes have been the hottest team in the country; however, this past weekend confused many, as well as the voters for the top 25 rankings.

One of the biggest issues is that the Hurricanes have won 10 straight ACC games and were on the verge of sweeping now No. 16 NC State before a massive weather delay. The Wolfpack only dropped three spots in the rankings, but the Hurricanes are still nowhere to be found.

That also caused the ACC standings to fluctuate even more than they already were. Florida State's series against Virginia has blown the top of the ACC Standings out of order, and the canceled game between the Wolfpack and Canes on Sunday left UM stranded as they tried to take first place in the conference.

Ratings-wise, the Hurricanes are currently No. 25 in RPI (last week No. 28), but the story remains the same for the Hurricanes. Miami won't mind; they are focused on the upcoming game. It will be in the back of their mind because of how chaotic the ACC rankings are now with Sunday's game getting rained out.

  1. Texas
  2. Florida State
  3. LSU
  4. North Carolina
  5. Oregon
  6. Georgia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Auburn
  9. Clemson
  10. Oregon State
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. West Virginia
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. UCLA
  19. Troy
  20. Louisville
  21. Southern Miss
  22. Arizona
  23. Alabama
  24. Ole Miss
  25. USC

The Hurricanes will return to action Tuesday, hosting FIU in their final midweek matchup of the regular season. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. at Mark Light Field.

