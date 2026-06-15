Could Miami Baseball's Arms Race Fix Recent Seasonal Struggles

If one thing is clear this offseason for Miami baseball, its only goal is to add arms to make sure they never have bullpen issues again.

The Hurricanes have added arms such as Chase Swift (Virginia Tech), Blake Morningstar (Wake Forest), Michal Kovala (Georgia Tech), Kaden Varela-Payne (Concord University (D2) ), Jack Ensell (Barry University (D2) ), Dylan Mulcahy (Stephen F. Austin), and Mason Horwat (Penn State).

Each looks to be a massive part of the Canes defensive stand and consistent arms for J.D. Arteaga, but that also comes from great development.

We'll get back home and just assess everything and see where we're at," Arteaga said after the season-ending loss to Troy in the Gainesville Regional. "And obviously, we do have to improve it. But we'll figure that out when we get back home."

Now the team's latest addition is the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Finalist Skyler Hutto. The Hurricanes have their projected star closer, but how well will the rest develop under Arteaga and his staff?

🚨TRANSFER ALERT🚨@Canesbaseball lands 2026 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Finalist Skyler Hutto



The right hander held opponents to a .164 BAA this past season alongside a 2.20 ERA



Pairs a heavy sinker with an effective slider #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/d0s9y7thOe — Sebastian Font (@S_Font_Sports) June 11, 2026

The right-hander held opponents to a .164 BAA this past season alongside a 2.20 ERA, while dominating in those closing spots that always saved his team. More depth is better than what the Canes already had.

The Hurricanes' depth hurt them in Regionals. This season, they have already attacked the portal with those ideas in mind.

"You know, a little bit of both," Arteaga said about his bullpen depth and injuries that hurt them this season. "Due to some injuries, you have some guys that are coming back from injury, Menendez and Nick Roberts, which we felt would be back at some point in the middle of the season, just weren't quite there. And it's just that's the unknown coming back from a major surgery, you know.

"So the guys that we've expected to contribute a little bit more. And we had some surprises in there. You know, Durst did a really good job as a freshman. So it's a little bit of both. And obviously the injuries does affect the depth quite a bit."

The Hurricanes have brought in the arms to fix those issues, pointing to a clear concern the team has had over the past decade. They might have an arm or two per season, but that won't be enough to get them back to the College Baseball World Series.

This is the first step in fixing those issues, while the transfer portal remains open until June 30. Miami is also in need of a first baseman for next season, something they will try to get in the portal.

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