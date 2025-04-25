Cuvet's RBI Double In the Eighth Secures Miami Game One Victory Over Boston College
The Miami Hurricanes (25-18, 10-9 ACC) are above .500 for the first time this season in ACC play, defeating the Boston College Eagles (21-21, 9-13 ACC) 2-1 thanks to their star hitter Daniel Cuvet.
The Canes and Eagles battled back and forth with a special duel on the mound from both programs. Hurricanes Ace Giffin Hugus and Eagles starter A.J. Colarusso held the other team for six innings, limiting the offensive output in Friday's matchup.
Hugus finished the afternoon going 6.0 innings, allowing only four hits and just one strikeout. His strikeout count was low, but a fantastic defense behind him helped keep the Eagles at bay. The same can be said for Colarusso. He went 8.0 innings, only allowing three hits, five strikeouts, and giving up those two runs that put the Hurricanes over.
This was also a great time for Cuvet to continue his streak of good plays for the Canes. The game was already scouted to be a low-scoring affair, and it delivered. Cuvet needed to step up big, and he did in the eighth inning. But it starts with Fabio Peralta lacing a ball out to center field to get the first run on the board for the Canes in the fifth with an RBI single.
Cuvet followed that up with a two-out RBI double that he could have made a triple before he was tagged out at third. It was a bit of miscommunication between him and third base coach Chris Dominguez. It looked like Cuvet might have injured himself, but he came out the following inning to play stellar defense to get the Canes a much-needed victory after Wednesday's dog fight against FIU.