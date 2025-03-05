Daniel Cuvet's Grand Slam Shuts FIU Down in the Battle of the 305
MIAMI, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes walked into loanDepot Park and defeated the FIU Panthers 7-3 after a close game until the Hurricanes superstar showed up.
The game started off hot with the Canes putting up three runs against the Panthers quickly in the second inning. Todd Hudson, Fabio Peralta, Michael Torres followed each other back to back with hits and brought runs to make the game 3-0.
After the quick scoring run for the Hurricanes, the Panthers battled back quickly in the bottom of the third with two runs and then a run to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. However, an issue the Panthers had all night was the lack of communcation. Twice they could have had an out to send the Hurricanes back to the dugout but the last one was the biggest.
FIU's Alex Ulloa could have had an easy out after Torres hit a ball to center field. However, he decided that instead of throwing to first he would try to run to second to get out and it failed. Walked up the best third baseman in the country Daniel Cuvet and on a full count he launched the ball 368 feet to the home dugout for his third home run of the season and his first grand slam of the season.
That killed any momentum the Panther might have had and Miami went on to win another midweek game after losing the series to No. 8 Florida. They will now prepare to black another game against Villanova at home tomorrow.
More Miami Hurricanes Baseball News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.