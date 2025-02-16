Everything J.D. Arteaga Said After Game Two In Niagara Series
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes (2-0) complete another great game against the Niagara Purple Eagles (0-2) thanks to a stellar performance from its potential ace and shutout the visiting team 10-0.
Coach J.D. Arteaga has had his work cut out for him during the offseason and so far so good with all of the pieces he has brought in. Now he prepares to sweep the series against the Purple Eagles.
Opening Statement...
Great game. Great start by Griffin. Really setting the tone there coming out and being really efficient with his pitches. I think he had like 28 pitches or something through three Innings um and obviously you know scoring three runs in that first inning and then adding another three in the third gave us a nice little cushion we kind of settled in and for any pitcher, it's the first time pitching as a Hurricane is there's some nerves involved and some anxiety I guess but uh he didn't show any by any means so uh when you start does the job the way he does like the way Griffin did today makes it makes everyone's job a lot easier and offensively you know it's really similar to last night's game last night we had Doran Gonzalez go three for three and Marsh go four for four where today we had Tanner Smith go four for four and uh who someone had three hits today also Todd Hudson was 3 for3 with his first homerun so it's always nice when it's you know different names coming through on different nights um shows it shows good balance in a lineup and a team.
On the other stepping up...
They're here for a reason and to me it's their opportunity to show that they're not just another guy they're a guy that come in in a big program and a big power conference and get the job done so again this team has been a very very close team very tight team and and those are the good ones that when someone doesn't show up the other guy Picks Them Up and does their job and you know defensively we haven't really faltered too much but pitchers got to pick up Defenders after an error and when pitchers don't have the good stuff defense doesn't pick him up um and this so far it looks like the type of team is going to do that.
On Griffin Hugus Debut...
His competitiveness you know reminds us all so much of Gage Ziehl from a year ago. it's similar in stuff in build very similar in his mound presence um they're both ultra-competitive you know and that something that you got to be competitive there there's a lot of different ways to be successful as a pitcher but the one common denominator is you have to be competitive because you got to compete every pitch that you throw so if you don't have that in you you're going to have a hard time and and and Griffd efinitely has that.
He settled down after the first couple of Innings you know he was effective against he was falling behind counts over throwing early and counts a little bit and then settling down and you just kind of talked in The Dugoutyou know challenge guys early going to do damage do it early in counts with no one on base and don't give him any free passes um and he really settled in and had a great outing so um we look for many more of those a lot it is a lot of career highs for him he's his only his first year as a full-time pitcher um first year as a starter I guess so I'm expecting a lot of first times and a lot of career highs for him this season.
On the First Homerun off the season and the Energy in the Dugout...
That's like the sack in football or the slam dunk fast breaking basketball it's just a knockout punch right it's something exciting especially when it's you know the first one of the season but you know hopefully we're not swinging for the fences the home are mistakes and in our Park you know B you get the ball up in the air and left field when the wind's blowing the way it is it its usually going to carry so I mean the last out of the game was a scary one I thought that might have snuck out of the yard so seen a lot of games here and a lot of those balls get out so um it's always exciting you know it's exciting part of the game but we're not definitely we're not searching for that uh when it happens it's great but uh just put a good swing on the ball and then and hope things go your way yeah.
On everyone getting reps in the early part of the season...
I mean it's nice you know it's not going to happen too often right um that one position here right garage did not get in the game today he did not get in the game last night we got one Middle infielder where it doesn't quite even out we can take one guy out and put another one in um but it's nice that every hitter has had a played appearance and has played at least one any on defense um hopefully tomorrow we get a chance to get the rest of the arms get into games if the situation calls for it awesome.
