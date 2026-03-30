Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Two of the best teams in the American League from a year ago will face off in a three-game series starting on Monday night when the New York Yankees continue their West Coast road trip to face the Seattle Mariners.

The Yankees swept the San Francisco Giants to start the season, winning by a combined score of 13-1. Meanwhile, the Mariners played in a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, splitting it two games apiece.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's series-opener.

Yankees vs. Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+155)

Mariners +1.5 (-190)

Moneyline

Yankees -110

Mariners -110

Total

OVER 7.5 (-118)

UNDER 7.5 (-102)

Yankees vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

New York: Ryan Weathers, LHP (2-2, 3.99 ERA in 2025)

Seattle: Luis Castillo, RHP (11-8, 3.54 ERA in 2025)

Yankees vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): YES, Mariners.TV

Yankees record: 3-0

Mariners record: 2-2

Yankees vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet

Luis Castillo OVER 5.5 Strikeouts (-115) via BetMGM

The Yankees had one of the highest strikeout rates in the Majors last season, and that's continued into 2026. Despite completely demolishing the Giants in their first three games, they still had a strikeout percentage of 25.9%. Luis Castillo had one start against the Yankees last season, and he recorded six strikeouts in that outing. Let's bet on him reaching six strikeouts tonight.

Yankees vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

Ryan Weathers makes his first start as a Yankee tonight after sporting a 3.99 ERA and a 4.60 FIP last season. It's going to be a tough matchup for him tonight when he faces a Mariners team that's sixth in the Majors in OPS at .793 through the first full weekend.

Despite being 3-0, the Yankees rank just 18th in the Majors in OPS at .692.

I'm going to back the Mariners are home tonight.

Pick: Mariners -110 via BetMGM

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