Rockies vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

The Toronto Blue Jays didn't let their 2025 World Series loss keep them from starting their 2026 campaign on a hot streak. They swept the Athletics to start the season, and will now host the Colorado Rockies with another chance to rack up some early wins.

Meanwhile, the Rockies were on the wrong end of a sweep, losing three-straight games to the Miami Marlins.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's series-opener.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (+115)

Blue Jays -1.5 (-140)

Moneyline

Rockies +230

Blue Jays -295

Total

OVER 8.5 (-115)

UNDER 8.5 (-105)

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP (10-10, 4.64 ERA in 2025)

Toronto: Cody Ponce, RHP (17-1, 1.89 ERA in KBO in 2025)

Rockies vs. Blue Jays How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Centre

How to Watch (TV): Sportsnet, Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 0-3

Blue Jays record: 3-0

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Best Prop Bet

Addison Barger Home Run +475 (BetMGM)

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I wrote about why I'm betting on Addison Barger to hit a home run tonight:

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Colorado Rockies tonight when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays, and he had one of the highest home run rates allowed in the Majors last season. In 30 starts for the Orioles, he had a home runs allowed rate of 1.9 per nine innings pitched.

Addison Barger hasn't hit a home run so far this season, but he hit 32 across 135 games last season. He has a great chance to hit his first dinger of 2026 tonight.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick

The Blue Jays picked up where they left off last season, and I see no reason why I shouldn't continue to back them tonight. They have an OPS of .786 through their first three games, and now they get to face Sugano on the mound, who they racked up six earned runs in three games as a member of the Orioles last season.

Meanwhile, the Rockies look like they're once again going to be one of the worst teams in baseball. They had an OPS of just .531 through the first weekend of action, and it wasn't like they faced an elite team in the Marlins.

I'll back the Jays to win and cover the run line tonight.

Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (-140) via BetMGM

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