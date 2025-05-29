All Hurricanes

How To Watch Hattiesburg Regional: Alabama vs Miami

Miami baseball is back in the postseason, and they have a difficult first game ahead of them in SEC foe Alabama waiting in the wings.

Justice Sandle

Miami Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Princeton.
Miami Saturday Pitcher Griffin Hugus against Princeton. / Miami Hurricanes Athletics

A new season is here for the Miami Hurricanes baseball team. They are 0-0 and look to shock the world in the Hattiesburg Regional, but first, they have to deal with an SEC foe and favorite, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide are looking to run through everyone in this regional and have been placed as heavy favorites to win the regional. They have a deep lineup and one of the best starters in the country in Riley Quick. The Hurricanes will have to combat him with Griffin Hugus taking control and over and dominating the start of the game against the Tide.

Miami also needs a massive game from Golden Spikes semifinalist Daniel Cuvet and the Bottom of the lineup. The Hurricanes have what it takes to defeat Alabama, but it will be a long regional and a fun one.

2025 College World Series Bracket
2025 College World Series Bracket / Credit @NCAABaseball on X

How To Watch: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Miami

What: University of Miami Hurricanes vs. the University of Alabama

When: Friday, May 30

Time: 3:00 PM EST

Where:  Pete Taylor Park, Hattiesburg, Miss.

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN+

Hattiesburg, Southern Miss

  • #2 Alabama (41-16) vs. #3 Miami (FL) (31-24), 3:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN2
  • #1 Southern Miss (44-14) vs. #4 Columbia (29-17), 7:00 p.m., Watch on ESPN+

NCAA baseball tournament schedule

Here's a look at the important dates for the 2025 NCAA baseball tournament schedule:

  • Selection show: Monday, May 26 (noon ET)
  • Regionals: May 30-June 2
  • Super Regionals: June 6-9
  • College World Series: June 13-22/23

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

