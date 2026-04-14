How to Watch Miami Baseball Against USF in Midweek Clash

The Miami Hurricanes are on a hot streak, winning 13 of their last 16 games, but they face off against another in-state opponent that is ready to ruin their undefeated midweek streak.

The South Florida Bulls are one of the best teams in the American, and the Canes look to add another resume-like game to their resume.

Miami is coming off the most impressive series win of the season after defeating Wake Forest. Now with solid arms and understanding what can be with the team, head coach J.D. Arteaga prepares for another game with his evolving squad.

The Hurricanes have one of the best hitting teams in the country and are led by Derek Williams. Williams is playing at a First-Team All-American level and is starting to play like the ACC Player of the Year.

This also comes with the Canes' defense starting to be cleaner each day. Miami is playing at a strong level and starting to live up to the talent. A few more series wins, and the Canes will be in position to host a regional in the NCAA tournament.

They are also nearing a double-bye in the new look ACC Tournament. The Hurricanes need to stack wins like this for them to remain in contention with some of the best teams in the country. Statistically, they are one of the best, but in the field, consistently is the biggest key.

How to Watch: Miami vs. USF

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet (14) after win in Louisville Super Regionals. | Miami Hurricanes Athletics

Who: Miami and South Florida

When:

Wednesday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Mark Light Stadium, Coral Gables, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Time Out, South Florida: University of South Florida baseball faced UTSA in a doubleheader that featured nine ejections between the two teams, including both head coaches. The Bulls (25-10, 6-6 American) fell to the Roadrunners (25-11, 8-4 American) in Game 1, 7-3. South Florida took Game 2 and the final game of the series, 7-1.



Last Time Out, Miami: The Miami Hurricanes baseball team (27-9, 8-7 ACC) closed out the series with an 8-0 shutout victory over Wake Forest (24-13, 9-9 ACC) on Sunday at Mark Light Field. Powered by two-run home runs from Derek Williams and Alex Sosa, Miami cruised to its fourth consecutive series win.

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