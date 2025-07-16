Hurricanes History: MLB stars in Recent Memory who went to The U
The University of Miami has produced a plethora of baseball talent over the years. As a result, there are many players we could talk about at length. However, today we will focus on a handful of players who made a name for themselves since the turn of the century. These are players who went on to have lengthy MLB careers and several memorable moments.
Pat Burrell:
Burrell played 12 MLB seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies, the Tampa Bay Rays, and the San Francisco Giants. Known best for his nine-year stint in Philadelphia, Burrell hit 30 or more home runs four times, twice going over the 100 runs batted in (RBI) mark. Any Phillies fan will remember his 2008 season most fondly, though. He hit 33 home runs and drove in 86 runs that season, as he helped Philadelphia win the World Series.
Aubrey Huff:
Huff was in Major League Baseball for 13 seasons, splitting his time between Tampa Bay, Houston, Baltimore, and San Francisco. He went over 30 home runs in 2003 and 2008, while eclipsing the 100-RBI mark in 2003, 2004, and 2008. He ended his career with 1,699 hits, 242 home runs and 904 runs batted in. He went on to say his time with the Giants was his favorite, as this was when he saw the most team success.
Ryan Braun:
The most high-profile player to mention is Ryan Braun. Braun hit 30 or more home runs five times, maxing out at 41 home runs in 2012. He spent his entire career with the Milwaukee Brewers and was the face of the franchise for the majority of that time. He ended his career with 352 home runs and 1,154 runs batted in.
As successful as Braun was on the field, he was also highly controversial, due to his steroids saga. From 2011-13, fans and analysts alike were caught in a loop of "Did he or didn't he?" Braun was initially suspended for testing positive before a long, drawn-out battle that included a now-infamous speech from Braun declaring victory in the case. That, only for it to later be proven that Braun did take steroids and he would have to serve the suspension.
Despite Braun's complicated history, he was definitely the most successful player from this group of Miami Hurricanes. Miami is a school known best for its football program. However, Burrell, Huff, and Braun are proof that Miami has had plenty of successful baseball players come through their program. As we wait for the next stars to emerge, keep following Sports Illustrated for the latest on your Miami Hurricanes.