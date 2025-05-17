Live College Baseball Updates: Notre Dame at Miami; Game Three
2nd Inning
ND 2, Miami 1
Bottom: Ogden has a lead off single and eventually Cuvet bring him in with a run. The Offensive is still humming from last night as they try to bring in more runs to tie this game.
ND 2, Miami 0
Top: DeRias allowed a few early hits and run at the top of the fighting irish lineup but settle down and got some defensive help.
1st Inning
Miami Hurricanes Starting Lineup
Notre Dame Starting Lineup
Jake Ogden
DM Jefferson
Max Galvin
Carson Tinney
Daniel Cuvet
Davis Johnson
Dorian Gonzalez Jr.
Parker Brzustewicz
Tanner Smith
Connor Hincks
Jake Kulikowski
Estevan Moreno
Renzo Gonzalez
Jared Zimbardo
Fabio Peralta
Nick DeMarco
Michael Torres
Brady Gumpf
Picther: Tate DeRias
Pitcher: Jackson Dennies
The Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame are in a locked battle in the ACC as they prepare for the rubber match and the final game of the regular season.
After blasting the Irish to a run rule on senior night, the Canes will now prepare to win the series and six out of their last seven against ACC teams heading into the ACC tournament. The Hurricanes should be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but a win here would give the team some extra confidence heading into postseason play.
The Canes will be preparing to have another star freshman pitcher come and dominate on the mound as Tate DeRais is on the bump today for the Canes.
How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. Miami Baseball
What: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Saturday, May 17
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: N/A
Live Stream: ACCNX
Radio: WVUM Sports Radio
Miami Players to Watch
Jake Ogden, Miami Hurricanes - For the first time in a long time, we aren't featuring Daniel Cuvet here after a rare down game on Thursday. However, their shortstop, Ogden, was one of the bright spots in the loss. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to get the Hurricanes back in the game after the Fighting Irish posted three runs in the top half of the inning. Ogden will look to continue to bring power to the Miami lineup and help the Canes get back to their winning ways in this one.