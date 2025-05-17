All Hurricanes

Live College Baseball Updates: Notre Dame at Miami; Game Three

The Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame are in a locked battle in the ACC as they prepare for the rubber match and the final game of the regular season.

Miami Hurricanes third baseman Daniel Cuvet launches a ball out of the park for a home run against Notre Dame.
2nd Inning

ND 2, Miami 1

Bottom: Ogden has a lead off single and eventually Cuvet bring him in with a run. The Offensive is still humming from last night as they try to bring in more runs to tie this game.

ND 2, Miami 0

Top: DeRias allowed a few early hits and run at the top of the fighting irish lineup but settle down and got some defensive help.

1st Inning

Miami Hurricanes Starting Lineup

Notre Dame Starting Lineup

Jake Ogden

DM Jefferson

Max Galvin

Carson Tinney

Daniel Cuvet

Davis Johnson

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.

Parker Brzustewicz

Tanner Smith

Connor Hincks

Jake Kulikowski

Estevan Moreno

Renzo Gonzalez

Jared Zimbardo

Fabio Peralta

Nick DeMarco

Michael Torres

Brady Gumpf

Picther: Tate DeRias

Pitcher: Jackson Dennies

After blasting the Irish to a run rule on senior night, the Canes will now prepare to win the series and six out of their last seven against ACC teams heading into the ACC tournament. The Hurricanes should be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but a win here would give the team some extra confidence heading into postseason play.

The Canes will be preparing to have another star freshman pitcher come and dominate on the mound as Tate DeRais is on the bump today for the Canes.

How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. Miami Baseball

What: Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ University of Miami Hurricanes

When: Saturday, May 17

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida

TV: N/A

Live Stream: ACCNX

Radio: WVUM Sports Radio

Miami Players to Watch

Jake Ogden, Miami Hurricanes - For the first time in a long time, we aren't featuring Daniel Cuvet here after a rare down game on Thursday. However, their shortstop, Ogden, was one of the bright spots in the loss. He hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning to get the Hurricanes back in the game after the Fighting Irish posted three runs in the top half of the inning. Ogden will look to continue to bring power to the Miami lineup and help the Canes get back to their winning ways in this one.    

JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

